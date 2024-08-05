In-state prospect Tristan Moore commits to Gophers baseball
Minnesota 2025 high school pitcher and outfield prospect Tristan Moore verbally committed to the Gophers on Monday via a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I’m very blessed for this opportunity to stay home and play for my dream school, the University of Minnesota. I would like to thank my family and coaches for helping me a long the way," he said. "Especially Coach McDevitt and their staff for this opportunity to pitch for the Gophers."
Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Moore plays club basketball for local powerhouse program Minnesota Icemen. He is a right-handed pitcher and also an outfielder. He is known for impressive velocity on the mound, but he has showcased his versatility as a talented hitter as well.
Ty McDevitt was hired as the Gophers' new head coach earlier this year, replacing longtime skipper John Anderson. He has already made an impact on the recruiting trail, flipping two-sport star Luke Ryerse from Alabama to Minnesota and he notably added former Texas pitcher Cole Selvig from the transfer portal.