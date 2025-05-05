All Gophers

Incoming Gophers freshman RB seen working out with Shedeur Sanders

Grant Washington worked out with the Browns' new QB on Monday.

Tony Liebert

Incoming Gophers freshman RB Grant Washington (left) working out with Shedeur Sanders (right).
Incoming Gophers freshman RB Grant Washington (left) working out with Shedeur Sanders (right). / Picture via: @grantwash5 (X)
Shedeur Sanders has been the most talked-about player in football since his slide in last month's NFL Draft. Now in Cleveland, he was seen working out with incoming Gophers freshman running back Grant Washington on Monday.

Washington hails from Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, so it's fair to assume Sanders was looking for somehwere to work out and he opted to get reps in with some local high schoolers.

Washington is one of three incoming freshman running backs expected to enroll at Minnesota and join the football this fall, alongside Xavier Ford from Louisianna and Trey Berry from Alabama .

TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

