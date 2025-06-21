Mater Dei QB flips commitment from Boston College to Gophers
Three-star 2027 quarterback Furian Inferrera had been verbally commited to Boston College since Feburary 3, but he flipped his pledge to Minnesota on Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Inferrera is ranked as the 458th-best recruit in his class according to the latest 247Sports Composite. Athan Kaliakmanis, Jackson Kollock and Jacob Clark are the only three quarterback ranked higher to sign with Minnesota coming out of high school under P.J. Fleck.
Related: Top Minnesota recruit Roman Voss deciding college fate on Monday
Inferrera attends Mater Dei High School, which has produced top quarterbacks such as Bryce Young, Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley. He backed up current Washington true freshman Dash Beierly as a sophomore, but Inferrera now projects as the team's starter in 2025.
Inferrera joins Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane as Minnesota's second verbal commitment in the class of 2027, giving Fleck and the Gophers a tremendous core to build their class around.