Minnesota adds dynamic Ohio RB to 2025 recruiting class
St. Ignatius Prep (Cleveland, Ohio) running back Grant Washington committed to the Gophers football program Thursday, flipping his previous commitment from Central Michigan.
Washington had been committed to Central Michigan since May 21, but after the Gophers' first prospect camp of the summer, he was offered by coach P.J. Fleck and his staff, then flipped to the Maroon & Gold on Thursday.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, he had an impressive junior campaign for St. Ignatius Prep, the same high school as former Gophers kicker Matthew Trickett. He picked up 15 total Division I offers, but the Gophers were his first from a major conference.
The Gophers now have 11 players committed to their 2025 recruiting class and Washington is their first running back. It's a very important weekend ahead for Fleck and his staff, with more than 20 official visitors on campus for their annual "Summer Splash" event, so be on the lookout for more news on All Gophers.
- Jackson Kollock QB, Laguna Beach, Calif.
- Emmanuel Karmo LB, Robbinsdale, Minn.
- Cross Nimmo TE, Mentor, Ohio
- Torin Pettaway DL, Middleton, Wis.
- Enoch Atewogbola DE, Avion, Ind.
- Zachry Harden CB, Covington, Ga.
- Cameron Begalle WR, Andover, Minn.
- Colin Hansen, DL, Byron, Minn.
- Ethan Stendel, LB, Caledonia, Minn.
- Rhett Hlavacka, LB, Fond Du Lac, Wis.
- Grant Washington, RB, Cleveland, Ohio