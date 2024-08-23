Minnesota offers 6-foot-6 Kansas prep champion guard Keaton Wagler
Ben Johnson and his Gophers staff are still busy on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, they offered a scholarship to 2025, Shawnee, Kansas combo guard Keaton Wagler.
Listed at 6-foot-6, Wagler led Shawnee Mission Northwest High School to a state championship last season in Kansas. He averaged 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior.
He held only one Division I offer from local Missouri-Kansas City during the season. He's had a tremendous summer with local Kansas City-based AAU team VWBA Elite, which has resulted in 14 Division I offers since July.
According to 247Sports, he had official visits to Southern Illinois and Murray State scheduled for Aug. 22, but he was also offered by Minnesota and Illinois on the same day. The site says that he has future visits scheduled to DePaul and Colorado State for later this month, but unexpected Big Ten offers could change some things.
Ultimately, Wagler seems to be one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2025 class. The Gophers have official visits scheduled with Tommy Ahneman and Amari Allen for later this year, but you never want to put all of your recruiting eggs in one basket and Wagler is one to watch going forward.