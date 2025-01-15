All Gophers

Minnesota offers highly-touted 2026 four-star LB Cincere Johnson

The Gophers have their eyes on one of the top linebackers in the country.

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glenville linebacker Cincere Johnson watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium.
The Gophers have been attacking the 2026 recruiting cycle hard over the last few weeks, offering scholarships to dozens of players across the country. Cleveland, Ohio linebacker Cincere Johnson might be one of the most intriguing.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Johnson is the 108th-best player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is a four-star prospect, the No. 7 linebacker and No. 4 overall player in Ohio.

With notable top offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, the Buckeyes are overwhelming favorites to land a commitment, but new linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin is doing his due diligence.

According to 247Sports, Johnson is the highest-ranked linebacker that Minnesota has offered in the class of 2026. He had 121 total tackles, 24 TFLs and seven sacks in 2023 as a junior for Glenville High School. Minnesota has an outside shot of landing a commitment, but he will be a fun name to monitor in the upcoming cycle.

