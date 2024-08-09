Minnesota prep phenom Tori Oehrlein includes Gophers in final six
Crosby-Ironton 2026 star guard Tori Oehrlein released her top six schools on Thursday. Her hometown Gophers were included alongside Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Utah and Virginia Tech.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Oehrlein is a dominant scorer. Last season, she became the first girls basketball player in Minnesota high school history to reach 3,000 career points as a sophomore. Alongside Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway, Oehrlein is the only other player from Minnesota to be listed on ESPN's 2026 HoopGurlz recruit rankings. She is ranked as the No. 46 player in the nation; Greenway is No. 21.
Last year, Oehlrein led Crosby-Ironton to a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament. She averaged 35.1 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. Oeherlein has two years of high school remaining, but she is already one of the most talented players to ever come through the state.