One of the best volleyball recruits in the nation commits to Gophers
While the focus of college sports recruiting is typically reserved for football and basketball, the Golden Gophers volleyball team is quietly putting together one of the best 2026 recruiting classes in the nation.
On Monday, the No. 8-ranked high school volleyball player in the country – Makenna Crosson – in the Class of 2026 committed to the University of Minnesota.
"I am so so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota," Crossen announced. "I would like to thank all my past and current coaches for developing me into the player and person I am today. I would also like to thank my parents, grandparents, and sister for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of myself."
Crosson is a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from San Jose, Cali. PrepVolleyball.com ranks her eighth in the nation while PrepDig has her ranked 22nd in the Class of 2026.
She is the second top-25 recruit in 2026 who is committed to Minnesota, joining Centennial High School star Elena Hoecke, who committed to the Gophers in June. Hoecke is ranked 14th in the nation by PrepDig and 44th nationally by PrepVolleyball.com.