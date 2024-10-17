One of the top 2026 recruits in the country acknowledges offer from Gophers
Khary Adams is rated by 247Sports as the No. 52 recruit in the nation in 2026.
Khary Adams is a name to watch in the 2026 recruiting class.
The cornerback from Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson, Maryland announced Wednesday that he's received a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota.
At 6-foot-2, Towson is a junior in high school and already holds offers from the likes of North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee, not to mention Minnesota's other Big Ten counterparts Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers.
According to 247Sports, Adams is ranked as the No. 52 overall recruit in the national class of 2026. ESPN rates him as the 129th-best recruit in the country and both services distinguish him as a four-star prospect.
