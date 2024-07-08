Report: 4-star Amari Allen schedules official visit with Gophers
National Basketball Reporter for Four-star basketball recruit Amari Allen has scheduled official college visits with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Central Florida, according to On3 basketball recruiting analyst Joe Tipton.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Allen is the No. 69 player in the country according to On3's latest rankings. He plays his high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but originally hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
He unofficially visited Minnesota on June 17, which was his second time on campus. He embark to Minneapolis for his official visit on Aug. 26, with Tipton reporting that Allen will officially visit Wisconsin and UCF later this summer. Allen has already made an official visit to the College of Charleston.
Ben Johnson and the Gophers' staff have identified Allen and Cretin-Derham Hall forward Tommy Ahneman as two of their biggest targets in the class of 2025. Adding either player would be a huge boost to Minnesota's 2025-26 roster outlook.