Report: 4-star Amari Allen schedules official visit with Gophers

NEWS: Four-star 2025 forward Amari Allen (@2amariii) is expected to take official visits with the #Gophers (Aug. 26), Wisconsin and UCF according to @TiptonEdits



6-foot-7 native of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Played HS basketball last season at IMG Academy. https://t.co/z4tJ9SExLJ pic.twitter.com/xSY2zIcCQa