Report: 4-star guard Lucas Morillo to join teammate on Gophers visit
Four-star, 2026 guard Lucas Morillo is set to join his teammate Quinn Costello on an official visit with the Gophers this weekend, according to 247Sports.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 180 pounds, Morillo has quickly risen up the recruiting boards after a productive summer on the EYBL circuit with City Rocks New York, along with the Dominican Republic national team at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.
The latest 247Sports Composite rates him as a four-star prospect and the No. 62-ranked player in the class of 2026. He holds other top offers from Marquette, Texas and Villanova, among others, but the Golden Eagles have been his only other official visit.
At the Newman School in Boston, Morillo is teammates with big man Quinn Costello, who is also expected to be on campus this week for an official visit with Minnesota. The visits are expected to start Wednesday and run through the football team's season opener against Buffalo on Thursday.
Niko Medved has already landed a pair of in-state commitments from Nolan Anderson and Cedric Tomes in the 2026 class, but adding a pair of four-star recruits like Costello and Morillo would be a massive statement in his first high school recruiting class as head coach.