Report: Gophers add Alabama running back Trey Berry to 2025 recruiting class
The Gophers football team got a late addition on early National Signing Day, with Alabama running back Trey Berry signing with the program late Wednesday, according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.
Berry is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, out of Lanier High School in Montgomery, Ala. He's the No. 111-ranked running back nationally, per 247Sports, which also reported that he fielded offers from Illinois State, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Bryant, FIU, Georgia State, Jackson State, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kent State, Lafayette, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Maine, Marshall, Michigan Tech, Middle Tennessee State, North Alabama, Northwestern, Saint Francis, Southern Illinois, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Troy, Tuskegee, UAB, UT Martin, West Georgia, Western Illinois and Wofford.
Berry fills a needed void after running back Shane Marshall flipped from the U to Georgia Tech Wednesday. The Gophers now have 21 commitments to their 2025 recruiting class.