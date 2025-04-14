Report: Gophers have contacted sharpshooting North Carolina transfer forward
The Gophers are among a long list of schools to contact North Carolina transfer forward Cade Tyson since he entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to On3's Jamie Shaw.
Listed at 6-foot-7, Tyson was one of the most intriguing players in last year's transfer portal after he averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds on ultra-efficient 49.3% shooting from the field and 46.5% shooting from beyond the arc in 2023-24 at Belmont.
Outside of a 23-point explosion against LaSalle, Tyson seemed to never find his rhythm at North Carolina, averaging only 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes per game last season. It would make sense for him to maybe look for a smaller role at a lesser program, but according to Shaw, he's hearing from Kentucky, Ohio State and Purdue, among others.
He could compete for a starting role at Minnesota, but the Gophers have already added six players from the transfer portal, so it's fair to wonder if they'd have the budget to offer a fair financial package to compete against some of the other schools listed.
The Gophers have five spots available for their 2025-26 roster and a player of Tyson's caliber would give them some serious depth heading into next season.