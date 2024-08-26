Report: Gophers schedule official visit with 2025 guard Keaton Wagler
Ben Johnson and the Gophers are still looking for their first commitment in the class of 2025. After offering a scholarship to Shawnee, Kansas combo guard Keaton Wagler last week, they have already reportedly scheduled an official visit.
According to national recruiting reporter Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Wagler is set to visit the University of Minnesota on Sep. 13.
Wagler had a busy past weekend taking official visits to Murray State and Southern Illinois, while also picking up offers from Illinois and Minnesota. According to 247Sports, he is scheduled to take an official visit to Colorado State this week, DePaul next week and then the Gophers after that.
Listed at 6-foot-6, Wagler led Shawnee Mission Northwest High School to a state championship last season. He averaged 12.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior. He is quickly rising up the recruiting boards and most recruiting services view him as a top-five player in Kansas.
Wagler is the third 2025 recruit to schedule an official visit with Minnesota. Wisconsin forward Amari Allen will visit on Aug. 29, and Cretin-Derham Hall big man Tommy Ahneman will be visiting on Oct. 5 (he plays at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul).