Gophers transfer Frank Mitchell commits to St. Bonaventure
Former Gophers men's basketball big man Frank Mitchell has committed to St. Bonaventure for the 2025-26 season, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Mitchell entered the transfer portal this spring following coach Ben Johnson's firing.
St. Bonaventure general manager Adrian Wojnarowski, a former NBA insider at ESPN, appeared to confirm the report, first tweeting a bomb (Wojnarowski breaking notable NBA news became fondly known as "Woj bombs" during his tenure at ESPN) before retweeting Tipton's report. The initial tweet likely confused fans who thought Woj was breaking NBA news.
Mitchell transferred to Minnesota ahead of this season and played 29 games, including nine starts, for the Gophers this year, averaging 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, though he picked up his play during the second half of the season.
Mitchell was among several Gophers players who entered the transfer portal after Johnson was fired after the season.