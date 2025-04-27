Report: Gophers wide receiver Tyler Williams enters transfer portal
Williams only had one reception — an 8-yard touchdown — in his lone season at Minnesota.
In this story:
Gophers wide receiver Tyler Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Ryan Burns.
Williams is a former four-star and top-100 prospect who transferred to the U after spending the 2023 season at Georgia. He only spent one season with Minnesota, playing in two games and recording one reception — an 8-yard touchdown.
Williams still has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Published