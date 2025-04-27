All Gophers

Report: Gophers wide receiver Tyler Williams enters transfer portal

Williams only had one reception — an 8-yard touchdown — in his lone season at Minnesota.

Nolan O'Hara

Gophers wide receiver Tyler Williams reportedly entered the transfer portal on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Gophers wide receiver Tyler Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Ryan Burns.

Williams is a former four-star and top-100 prospect who transferred to the U after spending the 2023 season at Georgia. He only spent one season with Minnesota, playing in two games and recording one reception — an 8-yard touchdown.

Williams still has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

