Report: Texas transfer edge rusher Justice Finkley visiting Gophers
Texas transfer edge rusher Justice Finkley will be visiting the Gophers football program on Monday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The Trussville, Ala., native is among the best uncommitted edge rushers in the transfer portal.
Finkley spent the past three seasons at Texas and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He had 26 total tackles and 2.5 sacks across his three seasons with the Longhorns, and Finkley is the sixth-best uncommitted edge rusher in the portal, according to 247Sports, which lists him as a three-star prospect as a transfer and the No. 41 edge rusher transfer.
Finkley is the No. 332-ranked transfer overall by 247Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive end was a four-star prospect coming out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2022, according to 247Sports. The recruiting service ranked him as the No. 107 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 10 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 7 overall prospect in Alabama's 2022 class. Finkley received a host of Power 5 offers.