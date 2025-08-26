Report: Visit with 6-foot-10 big man added to busy recruiting week for Gophers
California big man Chadrack Mpoyi is one of three 2026 recruits slated for an official visit with the Gophers this week, according to 247Sports.
Towering at 6-foot-10, Mpoyi was offered by the Gophers on July 2 during an efficient AAU summer with All In Elite on the UAA circuit. He's also received offers from UC Santa Barbara, Utah State, Utah, East Carolina, Loyola Marymount and Cal, all since June.
Mpoyi will be joined by The Newman School teammates Quinn Costello and Lucas Morillo as 2026 recruits scheduled to take official visits with Minnesota this week. Niko Medved has already landed in-state commitments from Nolan Anderson and Cedric Tomes, but it's clear he's not done in the upcoming high school cycle.
Minnesota's current roster lacks frontcourt size, with only one player taller than 6-foot-8 (Nehemiah Turner). Adding Mpoyi or Costello would help the Gophers matchup more effectively in the future in a Big Ten conference that is routinely among the most physical in the country.
High school recruiting has undoubtedly lost some of its importance since the introduction of the transfer portal, but it's clear that Medved and his staff will still have an emphasis on developing players during the new revenue-sharing era of the sport.