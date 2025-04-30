Temple transfer forward reportedly lists Gophers among three final choices
Niko Medved and the Gophers might not be done looking in the transfer portal, just yet. According to a X post from Memphis basketball news source @HitmenHoops, Temple transfer forward Elijah Gray is deciding between the Tigers, Washington State and Minnesota.
Listed at 6-foot-8, Gray averaged 9.0 points and 3.8 points per game on 48.1/30.4/75.0 shooting splits last season. He scored in double figures 11 times, averaging 19.7 minutes per game off the bench.
With only four roster spots currently available for their 2025-26 squad, Minnesota is looking at adding some ancillary pieces, and Gray could be an effective backup in the frontcourt. According to HitmenHoops' post he visited Memphis last weekend. The Gophers have also shown interest in North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson, so maybe Gray could be a secondary choice if they miss out on Tyson.
No matter how strong the Gophers' interest is in adding Gray, they seem to still be doing their due diligence in the transfer portal market. Although, new players aren't allowed to enter, there's still plenty of rumblings about potential additions Minnesota could have on its 2025-26 roster.