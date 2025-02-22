Three-star 2026 California WR locks in official visit with Minnesota
Sherman Oaks, Calif. 2026 wide receiver Luc Weaver announced on Saturday that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year during the program's annual 'Summer Splash' event on June 13-15.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, Weaver is a high-potential receiver prospect. He has other official visits scheduled for Utah and Kansas and holds other top offers from UCLA, Nebraska and Washington. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 50 wide receiver in the country and the 33rd-best player in California. He's unranked on their composite rankings.
Last season as a junior at Notre Dame High School, he caught 53 balls for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns. With a big senior campaign, he could quickly rise up recruiting boards.
Minnesota's second 'Summer Splash' weekend now has four players scheduled to visit. Weaver is the second wide receiver overall to schedule an official visit joining Rico Blassingame.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (16):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almerian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
