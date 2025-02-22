All Gophers

Three-star 2026 California WR locks in official visit with Minnesota

Luc Weaver is the latest 2026 recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers.

Tony Liebert

Luc Weaver
Luc Weaver / Picture via: @thelucweaver (X)
Sherman Oaks, Calif. 2026 wide receiver Luc Weaver announced on Saturday that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year during the program's annual 'Summer Splash' event on June 13-15.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, Weaver is a high-potential receiver prospect. He has other official visits scheduled for Utah and Kansas and holds other top offers from UCLA, Nebraska and Washington. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 50 wide receiver in the country and the 33rd-best player in California. He's unranked on their composite rankings.

Last season as a junior at Notre Dame High School, he caught 53 balls for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns. With a big senior campaign, he could quickly rise up recruiting boards.

Minnesota's second 'Summer Splash' weekend now has four players scheduled to visit. Weaver is the second wide receiver overall to schedule an official visit joining Rico Blassingame.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (16):

