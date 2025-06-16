Three-star California DL commits to Minnesota after official visit
The Gophers added five verbal commitments on Sunday.
Murrieta, California defensive linemen Josiah Anyansi became the latest 2026 recruit to verbally commit to Minnesota late on Sunday evening.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Anyansi was among a long list of recruits on campus for an official visit over the weekend. He ultimately verbally committed to Minnesota over top offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech and Utah among others.
Anyansi is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, but he's unranked on their latest Composite list. He is Minnesota third defensive line commit in the class, their 21st overall and their fifth commit on Sunday after their final Summer Splash weekend of the cycle.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 21 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
