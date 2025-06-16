All Gophers

Three-star California DL commits to Minnesota after official visit

The Gophers added five verbal commitments on Sunday.

Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Murrieta, California defensive linemen Josiah Anyansi became the latest 2026 recruit to verbally commit to Minnesota late on Sunday evening.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Anyansi was among a long list of recruits on campus for an official visit over the weekend. He ultimately verbally committed to Minnesota over top offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech and Utah among others.

Anyansi is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, but he's unranked on their latest Composite list. He is Minnesota third defensive line commit in the class, their 21st overall and their fifth commit on Sunday after their final Summer Splash weekend of the cycle.

