Three-star LB commits to Big Ten foe over Gophers

Union, Kentucky's Jacob Savage verbally committed to Indiana on Friday.

Ryle Jacob Savage runs the ball in the game between Covington Catholic and Ryle on Aug. 23, 2024, at Ryle High School.
Ryle Jacob Savage runs the ball in the game between Covington Catholic and Ryle on Aug. 23, 2024, at Ryle High School.
Three-star, 2026 lineabcker Jacob Savage verbally committed to Indiana on Friday, over the Gophers and five other finalists.

Hailing from Union, Kentucky, Savage comes out of Ryle High School, which is the same program that produced for Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan. Savage took an unofficial visit to Minnesota on April 19. He posted on X, that he "had a great time today at Minnesota!!"

Listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, the 247Sports Composite ranks Savage as the 663rd-best recruit in the class, so his has intriguing potential. The Gophers currently have official visits lined up with more than five 2026 linebackers for the annual Summer Splash recruiting event later this year, so their focus will now turn elsewhere.

Minnesota currently has eight players committed to its 2026 recruiting class, and 247Sports ranks it as the 26th-best class in the country. Things will heat up even more, during their Summer Splash event at the end of May and early June.

