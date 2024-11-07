Top-150 basketball recruit narrows decision to Gophers or USC
Parker Jefferson, a 6-foot-10 class of 2025 basketball recruit, has narrowed his list of college suitors to the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the USC Trojans.
Jefferson is a native of Waxahachie, Texas and he's transferred to Inglewood, Cali. to play alongside five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. for his senior season of high school hoops. Jefferson narrowing his list to Minnesota and USC is bad news for Arkansas, Iowa, LSU and Texas A&M, who had also offered the Texas native a scholarship.
247Sports rates Jefferson as a three-star recruit, ranking him 176th nationally in the class of 2025. On3 ranks him 139th nationally.
On Halloween, Jefferson reposted a story on X about fellow 2025 recruit Jacob Ross committing to the Gophers. He and Ross were on campus together for official visits in late October, after which Jefferson explained to Rivals that he's "heavily considering" the Gophers.
Jefferson would be a nice addition to the class of 2025 since Minnesota recently lost out on the No. 1 player in Minnesota, Cretin-Derham Hall's Tommy Ahneman, to Notre Dame. Ross and Philadelphia guard Kai Shinholster are the only recruits verbally committed to the Gophers in 2025 so far.