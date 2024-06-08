Top Minnesota high school recruit commits to Northern Iowa
Benilde-St. Margaret's 2025 forward Jalen Wilson, one of the top high school players in Minnesota, committed to Northern Iowa Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot-7, 180 pounds, Wilson has as good of an argument as any to be the best high school player in Minnesota. 247sports' composite rankings slot him as the No. 154 recruit in the country and No. 2 player in the state, behind Alexandria's Chase Thompson.
Wilson plays high school ball for Benilde-St. Margaret's head coach Damian Johnson, who played for the Gophers from 2006-10. Johnson started 74 career games in college, averaging 7.3 points per game.
Ben Johnson and the Gophers staff showed interest in Wilson early in the recruiting process, but never officially offered him. They currently have zero commitments in the 2025 class and now one of the top in-state players is off the board.
Other top in-state 2025 players include; Chase Thompson (Alexandria), Brady Wooley (Orono) and Tyler Wagner (Totino Grace), but Minnesota has not officially offered any of them a scholarship. Johnson and his staff seem interested in recruits out of the state for this cycle.