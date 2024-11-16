Top-ranked girls basketball recruit Maddyn Greenway commits to Kentucky
Star Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway, the top-ranked girls basketball player in Minnesota's 2026 class, announced her commitment to the University of Kentucky on social media Saturday afternoon.
The Gophers were not in Greenway's top-six schools, which she had announced in early November. The other finalists were Stanford, UCLA, Iowa, Duke and Clemson. Greenway fielded a host of other Division I scholarship offers.
Greenway, the daughter of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, is a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports Composite. In addition to being the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2026 class, Greenway is also the No. 3-ranked point guard nationally and is the No. 18-ranked recruit overall in the country's 2026 recruiting class.
Greenway, who's a junior this year, has already amassed more than 3,000 points in her high school basketball career. Last season, Greenway scored 30 points in the Class 2A state championship game, leading Providence Academy to an 81-78 win over Albany in March. She's also a standout soccer player, ranking second in Minnesota all-time in goals.
Now Greenway will continue her basketball career with the Wildcats.