Top-ranked Minnesota high school baseball player commits to Gophers

RECRUITING: 2027 (Buffalo, MN) catcher Tyson Moore (@tysonmoore1424) has verbally committed to Gophers baseball.



His older brother, Tristan Moore, will be a freshman on the 2026 Gophers' team. Listed at 5-foot-11, his primary position is catcher. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/NhaY23hrj7