Top-ranked Minnesota high school baseball player commits to Gophers
Buffalo, Minnesota native Tyson Moore verbally committed to Gophers baseball via an Instagram post on Friday night.
"It has always been a dream of mine to not only stay home and play for the University of Minnesota, but also play alongside my older brother and win a Big Ten championship. Can not wait to get going and blessed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota #committed," he posted.
Related: Lakeville North High School star commits to Gophers hockey
Tyson's older brother Tristan Moore will be on the Gophers' 2026 roster as a true freshman. Listed at 5-foot-11, Tyson is viewed as one of the top 2027 prospects in Minnesota. His primary position is catcher, but he can also play in the outfield.
Head coach Ty McDevitt and his staff had a busy 2025 offseason, rebuilding their roster through the transfer portal. Moore now gives them a significant building block as they look to craft their 2027 high school recruiting class.