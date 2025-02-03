Wayzata DL Eli Diane is first 2027 in-state recruit to earn Gophers offer
Wayzata High School defensive lineman Eli Diane was the first 2027 recruit in the state of Minnesota to earn an offer from the Gophers on Sunday, following an unofficial visit to the program over the weekend.
The college football offseason is in full swing, which means that it's the busy season for high school recruiting. The 2026 cycle is heating up, but Minnesota is getting some early work in on the 2027 cycle. Most sites don't have extensive rankings for the 2027 class yet, but there's a chance Diane could be the state's top player.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
Listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Diane holds other offers from Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State and Colorado State. He has three sacks, five tackles for loss and 15+ total tackles last season as a sophomore at Wayzata.
According to 247Sports, Minnesota is the only school to have hosted Diane on an unofficial visit, but he also attended Iowa State's 'Junior Day' event over the weekend. It's still very early in the process, but the Gophers are firmly in the mix with Diane's recruitment.