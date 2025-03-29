Wisconsin's top-ranked 2026 recruit reveals why he chose Gophers over Badgers
Gavin Meier, the top-ranked football recruit in Wisconsin's 2026 class, has been heavily recruited by the Badgers, but he's nevertheless chosen to play for the border rival Gophers. What made the 6-foot-6, 295-pound tackle choose Minnesota?
"I don't like talking bad about other schools, but I also have to keep in mind that this isn't the same Wisconsin that they used to be," Meier told The Athletic. "Like this isn't the Barry Alvarez Wisconsin. I don't like throwing shade at anybody because Wisconsin is still a great program. But Minnesota, they've proven to be good. The past three out of four years, they've beaten Wisconsin. Wisconsin, one more losing season, and it's kind of uncertain. I get coach (Luke) Fickell is signed, but anything can happen."
Meier also noted to The Athletic Minnesota's record in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck, a perfect 6-0, and how he felt Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan was in a good position to help him reach his NFL aspirations. The three-star prospect, who's the No. 40-ranked offensive tackle nationally, per 247Sports, will have plenty of opportunity at the U.
Still, it's not easy when Wisconsin has been trying everything it can to keep the Janesville, Wis., native at home.
"If Wisconsin is truly recruiting you and you're an in-state guy, it's really hard not to go there," he told The Athletic. "I loved everybody on that coaching staff. There wasn't one red flag with the coaching staff."
But despite Wisconsin's best efforts, Meier chose Minnesota and will be a Gopher come 2026.