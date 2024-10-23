Gophers baseball gains commitment from junior college pitcher
Casey Kowalczyk posted a 3.24 earned-run average for Iowa Western Community College last season.
The Gophers baseball team gained a commitment from right-handed pitcher Casey Kowalczyk, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, on Tuesday.
Kowalczyk made 14 appearances last season for the Reivers, an NJCAA Division I program, throwing 25 innings and posting a 3.24 earned-run average while allowing 24 hits and 11 runs — nine earned — and fanning 25.
He picked up a pair of wins and a pair of saves last year.
Kowalczyk, a Viroqua, Wis., native, was a reliable reliever as a sophomore on a team that went 54-10 last season and won its district championship and reached the College World Series.
According to Perfect Game College Baseball, Kowalczyk throws his fastball in the 92-94 mph range and a changeup in the low 80s.
