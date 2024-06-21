Ty McDevitt completes Gophers baseball coaching staff with pair of hires
New Gophers baseball coach Ty McDevitt has completed his first coaching staff with the hires of assistant coaches Connor Gandossy and Sean Moore, which were announced on Friday.
Gandossy’s primary duties will include hitters and catchers. He spent the last seven seasons as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Creighton, where he was also responsible for catchers. Gandossy is a former catcher himself, having played baseball collegiately at St. Louis.
Moore, meanwhile, comes to the U after one season as the director of player development at Iowa. He previously served as a volunteer assistant with the Hawkeyes and spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Penn State prior to his tenure at Iowa.
“I’m excited to add (Gandossy) and (Moore) to the Gopher baseball family,” McDevitt said in a statement. “Both of them have tremendous track records in recruiting and player relationships, plus they have a cutting-edge approach to player development.”
Moore helped the Hawkeyes to a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten as the team posted a .301 batting average (third in Big Ten) and a .410 on-base percentage (first in Big Ten) last season.
Moore played collegiately at Des Moines Area Community College, Wichita State and Iowa.