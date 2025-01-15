Gophers star Isabella McCauley to compete in Augusta National Women's Amateur
A member of the Minnesota Golden Gophers golf team will compete in the prestigious Augusta National Women's Invitational.
Isabella McCauley, a junior from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., will play at the home of The Masters April 2-5 — the week before the world's best golfers compete in The Masters at Augusta National — after qualifying as one of the top-30 players from the United States in the Women's World Amateur Golf Rankings.
McCauley is ranked No. 58 in the global rankings and 21st among U.S. amateurs.
The 54-hole tournament will feature 72 golfers. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top-30 scores and ties.
"I’m so excited to be invited to the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur," McCauley said. "This is simply a dream come true. I’ve been working towards this for a long time, so it’s amazing seeing the hard work pay off."
The tournament has been around for six years and McCauley is the first Gopher to make it.
"I am thrilled for Bella," Minnesota coach Matt Higgins said. "Her hard work, dedication, and commitment have paid off. To compete against the best women amateurs in the world is a remarkable achievement, and I am excited to watch her showcase her talent at such a prestigious tournament. This is a testament to her perseverance and passion, I could not be more proud!"
McCauley was a Big Ten champion in 2024 and participated in the NCAA Regionals Individual Qualifier in 2023 and 2024.