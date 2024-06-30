Gophers' Summer Schmit qualifies for U.S. Paralympic Team
Gophers swim team junior Summer Schmit won the 100-meter breaststroke, the 200-meter medley and the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. Paralympic trials in Minneapolis on Sunday to qualify for the U.S. Paralympic team for the second time.
Schmit, 20, a Stillwater, Minn., native, finished more than 11 seconds faster than second-place finisher Sarah Bofinger in the 100-meter breaststroke, posting a time of 1:25.22. She also took first place in the 200-meter medley with a time of 2:39.34 and the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:52.27, finishing about three seconds faster in each than the second-place finisher.
Schmit was born with congenital disarticulation of the right wrist and does not have a right hand.
Schmit previously qualified for the U.S. Paralympic team in 2020 and competed in the 200-meter medley, earning a fifth-place finish, the 100-meter fly, where she took sixth place, and the 400-meter freestyle, where she posted a seventh-place finish.
Schmit earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle at the 2022 World Championships and finished fourth in the 200-meter medley at that event.
The Mahtomedi High School grad will now get a chance to build on that in Paris.
This past season for the U, Schmit broke the S9 Para American record at the Minnesota Invite, posting a time of 1:14.48 in the 100-meter breaststroke. She was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree this season, too, and was named the hardest worker on the team and earned the Outstanding Student-Athlete Award during her freshman season in 2022-23.