Gophers swimmer will compete for Israel at 2024 Paris Olympics
Minnesota Gophers senior swimmer Bar Soloveychik has been selected to compete for Israel at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Soloveychik will compete in the 4x200 freestyle relay at the first Olympics of his career. He joins Yoav Meiri (2000) as the second Gophers athlete to swim for Israel at the Olympics.
Soloveychik is one of the best swimmers in the country, holding the national records in both the 400m freestyle and the 800m free. At the Israel Olympic Trials earlier this month, he earned three gold medals, winning the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events.
Joining David Plummer (2016), Bowe Becker (2020) and James Freeman (2020), Soloveychik is set to become the fourth male Gophers swimmer to compete in the Olympics since 2016. He will look to follow Plummer and Becker, who came away with medals.
The Paris Olympics take place July 26 to Aug. 11. Soloveychik will swim July 30 at Paris La Défense Arena.
After an All-America campaign in 2023-24, Soloveychik is expected to return to Minnesota for another season in 2024-25. He holds eight school records and looks to be a major force again next season.