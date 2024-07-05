Gophers' Wenbo Chen named to USA Diving coaching staff for Paris Olympics
Gophers diving coach Wenbo Chen has been named a U.S. Olympic team assistant coach for the Paris Olympics, marking the third time he’s been a coach for the Americans in the Olympics.
USA Diving announced the coaching staff this week, and Indiana coach Drew Johansen will be the head coach for the Americans for the fourth consecutive games. Chen, a former USA Diving head coach, served as an assistant for the Olympic team in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London, helping former Gopher Kelci Bryant claim a silver medal in the 3-meter synchronized springboard in 2012.
This Olympics, Chen will help coach another former Gophers standout, Sarah Bacon, who qualified for both the 3-meter synchro and the 3-meter individual springboard events.
Chen has been with the Gophers since 2009 and has been named Big Ten Women’s Diving Coach of the Year nine times and was the Men’s Diving coach of the Year in 2016. Under Chen's tutelage this season, Vivi Del Angel became the first Gophers diver to win the women’s platform at NCAAs.
The 2024 Olympics run from July 26-Aug. 11, with diving events beginning July 27.