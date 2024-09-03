After giving Stanford a run for its money, Gophers volleyball upsets No. 1 Texas
Just how good is the 2024 Minnesota Gophers volleyball team? Good enough to defeat the No. 1 team in the country.
Texas, the two-time defending national champions, entered the Milwaukee showcase over the holiday weekend as the top team in the country and the Longhorns were fresh off victory over No. 3 Wisconsin on Sunday before running into the 18th-ranked Gophers, who lost 3-2 to No. 5 Stanford on Sunday.
Texas took the first set 25-22 before Minnesota responded by taking the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-20. Texas routed Minnesota in the fourth set 25-13 only for the Gophers to stand tall and win the fifth set 15-17.
It was Minnesota's first win over the No. 1 team in the country since they defeated Stanford on Sept. 14, 2019.
"I don't think I really have words," senior setter Melani Shaffmaster said, via GopherSports.com. "We finally proved ourselves that we're not the same team we were last year. We have a lot of really great people here with us."
The Gophers finished 2023 with a record of 17-13, including a 12-8 mark in the Big Ten to finish fifth in the conference.