Gopher volleyball's Melani Shaffmaster named preseason All-Big Ten
Gophers senior setter Melani Shaffmaster was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team on Thursday. The U comes in at fifth in the conference in the preseason poll.
Shaffmaster was an AVCA All-North Region selection last season after averaging 8.78 and 0.97 kills per set, both career highs, while hitting .376. She also averaged career highs in digs per set (3.07) and aces (0.29). Her 19 double-doubles on the season ranked second in the Big Ten.
Also a preseason All-Big Ten selection last season, Shaffmaster ranks eighth in program history in assists (3,973) and is one of only four Gophers with 3,000 assists and 1,000 digs in their career. She was a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.
Shaffmaster is the Gophers' only preseason All-Big Ten selection this season. After finishing 17-13 overall and making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, Minnesota is picked to finish fifth in the conference in the preseason coaches' poll.
Perennial power Nebraska was picked to finish first in the conference, Gophers arch-rival Wisconsin is second, while Penn State and Purdue are picked to finish third and fourth, respectively.
The Gophers begin their season on Sept. 1 when they take on Stanford in the Collegiate Volleyball Showcase in Milwaukee.