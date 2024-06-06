Gophers volleyball adds former top-10 recruit from transfer portal
The former Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year is heading to Minnesota.
Oregon transfer outside hitter Alex Acevedo committed to the Gophers Wednesday via her Instagram.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Acevado redshirted as a freshman last season in Eugene. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Idaho as a high school senior, ranking as the No. 9 overall recruit in the country. She now comes to Minnesota with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Minnesota went 17-13 last season, losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, in the first year under new head coach Keegan Cook. Heading into 2024, Acevado will provide some depth at the outside hitter position as they look to make some noise in the Big Ten.
