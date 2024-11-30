Gophers volleyball closes season on high note with four-set win over Ohio State
The 15th-ranked Gophers volleyball team will head into the postseason on a three-match winning streak after a four-set victory — 25-16, 30-32, 25-14, 25-15 — over Ohio State on Senior Night on Friday at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
The Gophers (20-10, 13-7 Big Ten) hit a whopping .394 in the opening set and had a lead as large as 10 in the set. While the Buckeyes (14-16, 7-13) responded by winning a marathon second set, they couldn't keep the Gophers' efficient offense down long. For the night, Minnesota hit .307 while holding Ohio State to just a .110 hitting percentage.
Julia Hanson had 23 kills for the Gophers, and Melani Shaffmaster and Zeynep Palabiyik each had double-doubles. Shaffmaster had 42 assists and 12 digs, while Palabiyik finished with 21 digs and 10 assists. Lydia Grote and Mckenna Wucherer each had nine kills, and Grote also added nine digs. Hanson, too, recorded nine digs for the night.
Phoebe Awoleye contributed 10 blocks.
Up next for the Gophers will be the NCAA Tournament, and their fate for the tourney will be decided on Sunday when the NCAA Selection Show takes place at 5 p.m. The event will be televised on ESPN.