Gophers volleyball pushes No. 6 Wisconsin to the limit in 5-set loss
If it wasn't clear before, it should be now: The Minnesota Gophers volleyball team can compete with any team in the country.
Minnesota, ranked no. 16 in the latest AVCA top-25 poll, fell in a five-set thriller at No. 6 Wisconsin Wednesday night.
The Badgers took the first set 25-21 before Minnesota battled back in the second set in dominant fashion, 25-12. Wisconsin claimed the third set 25-22 and Minnesota won the fourth set 25-20, setting the stage for a thrilling fifth set that went down to the wire.
Wisconsin took 5-2 lead before the Gophers rallied to tie it with three straight kills. That was the start of the roller coaster set as Wisconsin went up 9-6 only to have the Gophers respond and take a 13-12 lead. The traded points in the race to 15 points and Minnesota led 16-15 with a chance to close it out before Wisconsin fought back and eventually secured a 20-18 set and match victory.
Minnesota won the first meeting against Wisconsin in Minneapolis in a five-set thriller on Sept. 25.
The Badgers have lost just once since that trip to Minnesota. It happened at home against No. 2 Nebraska on Nov. 1. Up next for the Badgers is a rematch against the second-ranked Cornhuskers, this time in Lincoln on Saturday.
The Gophers host Iowa on Saturday. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on B1G+.
