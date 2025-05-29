Gophers volleyball reveals entire 2025 schedule
Minnesota will open Big Ten play on September 25 against Michigan State.
The Big Ten released its entire 2025 volleyball schedule, which means we now know Minnesota's full schedule for this upcoming season.
Compared to years in the past, the Gophers will have an easier nonconference schedule, before opening Big Ten play on September 25 against Michigan State at Maturi Pavilion. They will play Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin twice in 2025.
The marquee game on Minnesota's 2025 slate is on November 8 at home against Nebraska. That game is already set to be broadcasted on the NBC and Peacock family of networks. They will turn around six days later to host preseason No. 1 Penn State, marking a pivotal point of their season.
Nonconference schedule
- Aug. 25: vs. Texas A&M (at Sioux Falls, S.D.), TBA
- Aug. 29: vs. Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 30: vs. Ball State, 5 p.m.
- Aug. 31: vs. St. Thomas, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 5: at Vanderbilt, TBA
- Sept. 6: at Lipscomb, TBA
- Sept. 12: vs. South Florida, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 13: vs. Dayton, 5 p.m.
- Sept. 14: vs. South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 19: at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 21: at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Big Ten schedule
- Sept. 25: vs. Michigan State, TBA
- Sept. 28: vs. Rutgers, TBA
- Oct. 1: at Michigan, TBA
- Oct. 5: at Northwestern, TBA
- Oct. 8: vs. UCLA, TBA
- Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State, TBA
- Oct. 17: at Oregon, TBA
- Oct. 18: at Washington, TBA
- Oct. 24: at Indiana, TBA
- Oct. 26: at Purdue, TBA
- Oct 29: vs. Illinois, TBA
- Nov. 1: vs. USC, TBA
- Nov. 5: at Wisconsin, TBA
- Nov. 8: vs. Nebraska, TBA
- Nov. 14: vs. Penn State, TBA
- Nov. 16: at Iowa, TBA
- Nov. 21: at Maryland, TBA
- Nov. 23: at Rutgers, TBA
- Nov. 26: vs. Purdue, TBA
- Nov. 28: vs. Wisconsin, TBA
