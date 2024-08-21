Gophers volleyball to begin season No. 18-ranked team in the country
On Monday afternoon, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released its preseason coaches poll and the Gophers found themselves ranked at No. 18.
Minnesota is heading into year two with head coach Keegan Cook. He was hired by the Gophers after eight seasons at Washington, where he compiled a record of 198-56. With a 17-13 record in his first season at the U of M, last season was his worst winning percentage as a head coach and the Gophers' lowest winning percentage since 1998.
Cook and the Gophers expect to enter 2024 with a new sense of urgency. They were busy this offseason adding plenty of talent from the transfer portal. Highlighted by Oregon transfers Alex Acevedo and Kate Thibault, the program will have a new look this season, but preseason all-conference setter Melani Shaffmaster will be a familiar face.
The Gophers are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AVCA's preseason top 25, though the other five are all ranked inside the top 10.
After an exhibition at home against Iowa State on Saturday, the Gophers will officially begin their 2024 regular season at the Intersport Volleyball Showcase in Milwaukee with a pair of games against Stanford and Texas on Sep. 1-2.