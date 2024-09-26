All Gophers

Gophers volleyball upsets No. 7 Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

The Gophers were down two sets to one before rallying in the fourth and fifth sets to win the match.

Joe Nelson

Minnesota's volleyball team celebrates after defeating No. 6 Wisconsin.
Minnesota's volleyball team celebrates after defeating No. 6 Wisconsin. / Photo by Brad Rempel, University of Minnesota

The Minnesota Gophers took down the No. 7 Wisconisn Badgers in a five-set thriller to open the Big Ten schedule in women's volleyball Wednesday night.

Minnesota, ranked 16th in the country, lost the first set 19-25 before burying the Badgers 25-15 in the second set. They fell into a 2-1 hole with a 25-27 loss in the third set before responding with another 10-point win, 25-15, in the fourth set. The Gophers then won 18-16 in a thrilling fifth set that had the crowd inside Maturi Pavilion rocking.

"Special," Minnesota coach Keegan Cook said of the fans. "Special community. We appreciate them. It's awesome."

The Gophers had a down year in 2023 but they have responded with an 8-3 start to the 2024 season, including an upset win over No. 1 Texas and now a victory over Big Ten powerhouse Wisconsin.

The road doesn't get any easier Saturday when the Gophers host No. 10 Purdue at 5:30 p.m. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

