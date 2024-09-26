Gophers volleyball upsets No. 7 Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
The Minnesota Gophers took down the No. 7 Wisconisn Badgers in a five-set thriller to open the Big Ten schedule in women's volleyball Wednesday night.
Minnesota, ranked 16th in the country, lost the first set 19-25 before burying the Badgers 25-15 in the second set. They fell into a 2-1 hole with a 25-27 loss in the third set before responding with another 10-point win, 25-15, in the fourth set. The Gophers then won 18-16 in a thrilling fifth set that had the crowd inside Maturi Pavilion rocking.
"Special," Minnesota coach Keegan Cook said of the fans. "Special community. We appreciate them. It's awesome."
The Gophers had a down year in 2023 but they have responded with an 8-3 start to the 2024 season, including an upset win over No. 1 Texas and now a victory over Big Ten powerhouse Wisconsin.
The road doesn't get any easier Saturday when the Gophers host No. 10 Purdue at 5:30 p.m. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network.