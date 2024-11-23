Keegan Cook to miss Gophers' match against Iowa due to 'family medical situation'
Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook will miss the team's game against Iowa Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis due to a "family medical situation," the program announced Saturday on social media.
Kristen Kelsay, the team's associate head coach, will serve as coach for the match.
Cook was hired as head coach of the Gophers in late 2022, taking over for longtime coach Hugh McCutcheon, who's now an assistant athletic director and sports development coach at the U. In his first season as coach in 2023, the Gophers posted a 17-13 record and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota, currently ranked No. 16 in the nation, is 17-10 this season under Cook's guidance, and his Gophers have three games remaining in the regular season.
Kelsay was one of Cook's first hires, joining the program in January 2023. Kelsay's speciality is working with setters, and Melani Shaffmaster was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection under her tutelage last season. Shaffmaster, a Preseason All-Big Ten selection this year, is in the top 100 in assists and assists per set with 952 assists (9.24 per set).
Kelsay previously served as an assistant at Michigan State and Northwestern.
The Gophers are Hawkeyes are slated to meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pav.