Michigan State hires Gophers' Kristen Kelsay as head volleyball coach
Gophers volleyball associate head coach Kristen Kelsay was officially hired as the new head coach of Michigan State's program on Sunday.
Kelsay has been the associate head coach under Keegan Cook for each of the last two seasons at Minnesota. She will now return to be the head coach at her alma mater Michigan State, where she starred from 2010-13 as a player.
Kelsay told the Minnesota Star Tribune that coaching the Spartans is a "dream job" for her, which is understandable, as she was a two-time captain in East Lansing.
Year two of the Cook era ended on Dec. 6 with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Kentucky. Cook will now look to replace Kelsay, who was reportedly one of the program's top recruiters. Minnesota hopes to build off its 21-11 (13-7 B1G) record this season.
Kelsay has her work cut out for her, as Michigan State finished 13-18 this season and 6-14 in conference play.
