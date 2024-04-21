Jacksonville transfer Larry Worth chooses Arkansas over Gophers
Despite an offer from P.J. Fleck's Gophers, Jacksonville State transfer Larry Worth has chosen Arkansas over Minnesota for his next destination.
The 6-foot-4, 220 lb. linebacker confirmed his commitment to Arkansas on his Instagram page Saturday, which followed a visit to Fayetteville this weekend.
It was reported earlier this week that the Gophers had made an offer for Worth as Fleck seeks reinforcements for his defensive line after landing a commitment from four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard on Friday.
Worth racked up 63 tackles, three sacks and an interception in his sophomore season at Jacksonville State as the Gamecocks went 9-4.
