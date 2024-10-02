Minneapolis named host city for 2028 DI Wrestling Championships
The NCAA wrestling championships is coming to Minneapolis.
The NCAA announced that the 2028 DI Wrestling Championships will be coming to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and take place at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minneapolis was set to host the event in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2028 will mark the first time that the DI Wrestling Championships have ever been held at a football stadium.
Williams Arena hosted the event in 1996, so 2028 will mark the second time that the championships have been hosted by Minneapolis.
Minnesota's storied program has won the sixth-most team titles of all time, the last coming in 2007. The Gophers will have an opportunity to do so in their own backyard in 2028.
