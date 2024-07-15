Pirates take Gophers pitcher Connor Wietgrefe in MLB draft
Wietgrefe is the first Gopher taken in the 2024 MLB draft
Gophers lefty Connor Wietgrefe was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB draft on Monday.
Wietgrefe is coming off an 8-4 season where he posted a 2.77 ERA for the Gophers. He struck out 132 batters in his two seasons in Minnesota and allowed 46 walks. He joined the Gophers in 2023 after starting his collegiate career at North Iowa Community College.
The 22-year-old is the seventh Gophers player drafted since 2020, a list that includes the 2020 third overall pick, right-hander Max Meyer.
Wietgrefe earned First Team All-Big Ten honors this season.
Published