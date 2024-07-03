Breaking Down the Bulldogs Secondary on The Joe Gaither Show
The first episode in July on "The Joe Gaither Show on CowbellCountry" focuses on the additions of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC and takes a deep dive into the Mississippi State secondary as we inch closer to football season.
The show opens with the two new members of the SEC and wonders how they'll fit in the conference landscape. Will Mississippi State welcome former women's basketball coach and current Texas head coach Vic Shaefer warmly back to Mississippi? Is there any concern of falling down the conference pecking order in football and are the Bulldogs ready for more competition in baseball?
The conversation moves on into a deep dive of the Mississippi State defensive backfield. The Bulldogs were 34th in yards allowed through the air in 2023 which is strong, but 102nd in touchdowns given up through the air leaving a lot to be desired from the State faithful. Jacob Bain highlights several members of the secondary and talks about each of the new coaches on the back end as football season is just 58 days away.
The show concludes with some thoughts on July 4th food and with guesses as to the Mississippi State representatives at SEC Media Days in Dallas.
The show can be seen on the CowbellCorner YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify,Apple Podcasts and Amazon.