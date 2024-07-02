Dawg Days of Summer: Just a Bulldog Minute
Staff writer Taylor Hodges continues the Just a Bulldog Minute series in college football's dead period
In this story:
We are in the dawg days of summer.
College football has officially entered its dead period. NFL training camps don’t open until late July. NBA and NHL have already held their drafts. MLB is in the middle of its season with the all-star game coming up on July 16. There’s no major golf tournament until later this month and the summer Olympics haven’t started yet.
There are certainly other sports going on, but for staff writer Taylor Hodges, it’s a difficult time of the year to be a sports fan, and specifically for a football fan. In today’s Just a Bulldog Minute, Taylor talks about how he copes with the dawg days of summer.
Published