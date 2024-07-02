Cowbell Corner

Dawg Days of Summer: Just a Bulldog Minute

Staff writer Taylor Hodges continues the Just a Bulldog Minute series in college football's dead period

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State players pose for a photo before the Bulldogs' annual spring game.
Mississippi State players pose for a photo before the Bulldogs' annual spring game. / Mississippi State Athletics
We are in the dawg days of summer.

College football has officially entered its dead period. NFL training camps don’t open until late July. NBA and NHL have already held their drafts. MLB is in the middle of its season with the all-star game coming up on July 16. There’s no major golf tournament until later this month and the summer Olympics haven’t started yet.

There are certainly other sports going on, but for staff writer Taylor Hodges, it’s a difficult time of the year to be a sports fan, and specifically for a football fan. In today’s Just a Bulldog Minute, Taylor talks about how he copes with the dawg days of summer.

Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

