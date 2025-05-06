Mississippi State softball seeks redemption in 2025 SEC Tournament
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Now it's time for Mississippi State to play their best softball of the year. It won't be easy.
After a season of surpassing expectations, the Bulldogs are ready to make a significant impact in the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament.
Ranked No. 17 nationally, the Bulldogs (37-16, 13-11 SEC) enter the tournament as the No. 8 seed, marking their first above-.500 conference finish since 2001.
Their journey begins on Wednesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. against No. 10 LSU. This opening matchup is a rematch of their 2022 tournament encounter, where Mississippi State edged out LSU in a nine-inning thriller.
The game will be televised on SEC Network.
Samantha Ricketts has guided the Bulldogs to a school-record 45 victories against ranked opponents. This season alone, they have secured 11 wins over RPI Top 25 teams, showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level.
Key contributors include sophomore infielder Paige Cook, named to the All-SEC Newcomer team, and junior outfielder Chloe Malau’ulu, recognized for her exceptional defensive play in right field.
The Bulldogs' offense has been potent, with 72 home runs — just one shy of the program's single-season record — and a team slugging percentage of .548, which would set a new school record.
Mississippi State's defense has been equally impressive, boasting a .970 fielding percentage, the highest since 2014. Two starters, including Sierra Sacco, have remained errorless throughout the season.
With momentum on their side, the Bulldogs aim to make a deep run in the tournament. A victory over LSU would set up a quarterfinal clash with No. 2 Oklahoma on Thursday, May 8, at 10 a.m.
The semifinals and championship game are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.
As Mississippi State continues to defy preseason predictions, a solid SEC Tournament could solidify their status as a formidable force in collegiate softball.